MARSHALL: Doctor’s Note

Friend,

Laina and I wish you a very happy Easter weekend. We hope your time is filled with joy as we reflect upon the risen Lord! In the spirit of focusing on the importance of this Holy Week, we will keep this week’s note short.

Here’s your friendly reminder that I am still in the middle of a Listening Tour of our district. You can see more details here. I hope to see you along the way!

On the Job

Jon Wefald Hall

Earlier this month, Kansas State University dedicated their new student living center: Jon Wefald Hall. It is fitting to name it after a President so dedicated to students. It is an incredible new facility, and named after a man I am proud to call a friend.

It was also great to see Coach Snyder at the grand opening. He took a break from film to see us and he said he is doing great! (Pictured right with Senator Roberts, President Wefald and Coach Snyder)

Visits from Kansas Students

Last week, student government leaders from the University of Kansas (below) and Kansas State University (left) visited my office to talk about a variety of issues. From campus safety to supporting research, we covered a wide range of topics and ideas they had. Most importantly, it was great to get to know these students, and reassuring to know that Kansas is supporting and developing great young leaders.