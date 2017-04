Q. How did the Easter Bunny rate his favorite restaurant?

A. He said it was eggs-cellent!

Q. What did one colored Easter egg say to the other?

A. Heard any good yolks lately?

Q. How does the Easter bunny stay in shape?

A. Lots of eggs-ercise!

