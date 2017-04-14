Hurts Donut fundraiser will help Russell Masonic Lodge bring the scares

Russell – For over two decades, kids of all ages were given a fright thanks to the Russell Arts Council Haunted House in downtown Russell. Former Russell Mayor Henrietta (Henri) Wenthe served as the “Head Witch in Charge”, helping plan, construct and portray characters in the attraction which featured different themes throughout the years.

The Russell Masonic Lodge #177 is hoping to bring the tradition back to Russell in 2017 by creating and operating the Resurrect-Inn haunted house in the lower level of the Masonic lodge at 6th and Main.

Fundraising for the project is already underway thanks to Hurts Donut of Wichita. If you’re a longtime fan of Hurts Donut, or have just recently tried the sweet treats, this is your chance to skip the long lines and avoid the crowds.

Assorted donuts may be reserved by the dozen by contacting any Masonic brother, Daron at Woelk’s House of Diamonds or Ward at Encore Antiques & Collectables in Russell. Orders and payment must be turned in by April 19. Donuts will arrive for pick up April 22.

Russell Lodge #177 is a Regular and Recognized masonic lodge located in Russell, KS. The Lodge is chartered through the Grand Lodge of KS, AF&AM, which is recognized by the United Grand Lodge of England.

The Russell masonic lodge is a brotherhood centered around God, working to provide scholarships to local students. The lodge meets the first and third Tuesday of every month. For more information about the Russell masonic lodge, contact Daron at 785-483-5767 or Ward at 785-445-8480.