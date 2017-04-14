Gretchen Banker, age 74, of Hays, passed away Wednesday, April 12, 2017 at Hays Medical Center. She was born July 22, 1942 in Topeka, Kansas to Glenn and Mildred (Snow) Banker. She graduated from Russell High School in 1960.

She was a certified Medication Aide and worked for DSNWK. She enjoyed handiwork, sewing, knitting and puzzles.

She is survived by a son, Stu Flegler and wife Kayla and children, Devan and Dylan all of Hays; a daughter, Theresa Geist and husband Anthony of Hays and children, Angela Alvarez of Wichita, Michael Geist of Salina and Matthew Geist of Hays and another daughter, Lorina Dreher and husband Bill of Hays and children, Sharon Crain of Salina and Billy Dreher of Gardner. She is also survived by a brother, Jan Banker of Houston and 17 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Memorial services will be 2 PM Saturday, April 15th at Brock’s-Keithley Funeral Chapel and Crematory 2509 Vine Hays, KS 67601.

Memorials are suggested to the Community Assistance Center.

Condolences may be sent to her guest book at www.keithleyfuneralchapels.com or emailed to keithleyfuneralhomes@gmail.com