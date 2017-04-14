Lifelong Phillipsburg resident Glenn G. Kendall passed away Wednesday, April 12, 2017 at the Kearney Regional Medical Center in Kearney, NE at the age of 73.

He was born August 23, 1943 the son of Clarence & Winifred (Bretton) Kendall. He served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. He was an over the road truck driver.

He was united in marriage to Vicki L. Colby on July 17, 1999 in Phillipsburg. She survives of the home.

Other survivors include his 3 sons, Jay of Montana, Brian of Canyon, KS & David of Denver, CO; a step-son, Dustin McClurg of Logan, KS; 2 step-daughters, Bonita Slipke of New Almelo, KS & Pamela Karnas of Woodbridge, Virginia; his brother, Wilbur Kendall of Phillipsburg; & 2 sisters, Donna Smith of Tyler, Texas & Alice Searight of Phillipsburg, KS; 2 grandchildren; & 9 step-grandchildren.

Memorial services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Monday, April 17, 2017 in the Olliff-Boeve Memorial Chapel, Phillipsburg, with Pastor Joel Hiesterman officiating. Inurnment with military honors conducted by the Fort Riley Honor Guard will follow in the Fairview Cemetery, Phillipsburg.

Friends may sign the book from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice Services, Inc.