Community-wide Easter services at Beach-Schmidt this Sunday

Celebration Community Church of Hays is hosting two Easter Sunday services at Beach-Schmidt Performing Arts Center on the campus of Fort Hays State University at 9am and 11am.

There will be uplifting music, inspiring videos and spoken word reflections telling the resurrection story, with the message of hope that Easter brings.

All are welcome and especially those who do not have a church home to be a part of this annual community wide Easter Celebration.

For more information, visit Celebration Community Church online at www.celebratejesus.org on or download their app at c3hays.