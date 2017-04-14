Body found in Kansas identified as possible kidnap victim

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Authorities have identified a man whose body was found in Kansas City, Kansas, as a Missouri man missing since April 4.

Police say the body found April 7 in the Fairfax District was 19-year-old Cristian Escutia, of Kansas City.

The day he went missing, witnesses told police they saw people forcing Escutia into a vehicle near his home and the vehicle speeding away.

When his body was found, police said the person died from an apparent gunshot wound.

Escutia’s body was identified Thursday.