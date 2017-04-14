BEECH: Sitting is the new smoking

Most of us live and work in a sedentary culture. But studies show that too much sitting is taking a huge toll on our health.

Dr. James Levine, director of the Mayo Clinic-Arizona State University Obesity Solutions Initiative, has been studying the adverse effects of a sedentary lifestyle for years and sums up his findings this way. “Sitting is more dangerous than smoking, kills more people than HIV and is more treacherous than parachuting. We are sitting ourselves to death.”

To combat the dangers of prolonged sitting, 216 people in Ellis County have formed 36 teams to participate in Walk Kansas from K-State Research and Extension. In this 8-week statewide health challenge, which runs from mid-March to mid-May, team members track weekly exercise and consumption of healthful fruits and vegetables while they support and motivate each other toward a shared team goal.

In addition to Dr Levine, many other researchers continue to find evidence that prolonged sitting increases the risk of developing serious illnesses that include heart disease, various types of cancer, and Type 2 diabetes. In addition, the effects of long-term sitting persist even if you follow other healthful habits.

It appears that the impact of movement, even leisurely movement, is profound. In addition to burning more calories when you move, the muscle activity needed for standing and other movement seems to trigger the process where the body breaks down fats and sugars. When you sit, these processes stall– and your health risks increase.

Take a moment to analyze your typical day. How much time to you spend sitting? Think about time spent at the computer, watching TV, and driving or riding in a vehicle. Also consider time you sit while enjoying hobbies, such as sewing, knitting, crafting, woodworking, watching a ballgame or reading.

So, how can we sit less and move more? Start by simply standing, rather than sitting, whenever you can, and do as many tasks as you can while you walk. Here are some tips:

Stand while you talk on the phone, eat lunch or when reading the mail.

Stand during webinars and conference calls.

Use a standing desk for office work and other desk activities.

Put the remote control next to the TV instead of next to you and stand up during commercial breaks.

Walk to visit a neighbor instead of calling them.

Take meetings out of the conference room — talk while you walk.

Move the printer away from your desk so you need to stand or walk to retrieve copies.

For every 30 minutes you sit, stand for 5 minutes. Set an alarm to remind you, or at the very minimum move every 60 minutes.

Use the restroom on another floor of your office building or home, and take the stairs.

Stand often while you watch a live sports event – get up and cheer for your team!

Need another opportunity to get moving? Walk Kansas team members– and other interested community members– are invited to bring the children and celebrate health at the come-and-go Family Story Walk from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, April 18. StoryWalk combines literacy and physical activity when the pages of a children’s book are posted along a walking path for families to read as they walk and enjoy together. The self-guided walk begins and ends at the shelter house in Massey Park at 17th and Allen Street in Hays. This event is free to Walk Kansas team members; those who are not on a Walk Kansas team may pay $3 per family to help cover the cost of water, snacks and supplies.

An RSVP to the Ellis County Extension Office is appreciated at 785-628-9430 to ensure adequate supplies. In case of rain or bad weather, check our Facebook page at “K-State Research and Extension- Ellis County” for cancellation information.

Linda K. Beech is Ellis County Extension Agent for Family and Consumer Sciences.