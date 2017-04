Trinity Lutheran Church, 2703 Fort St. in Hays, KS invites you to come join us for Holy Week. We will have a Maundy Thursday Service with Communion and (optional) foot washing, Thursday, April 13, at 6:30pm. We will also have a Good Friday Tenebrae Service of Light and Darkness, Friday, April 14, at 6:30pm. Our Easter celebration begins with a Potluck Breakfast at 9am, includes Worship at 10:15am, and concludes with a fun event for the kids, following Worship, Sunday, April 16.

