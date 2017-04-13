Steven Risher, 63, of Russell, Kansas, died on Thursday, April 13, 2017, at Harry Hynes Hospice of St. Francis Hospital in Wichita, Kansas.

Steven was born on September 12, 1953, in Lincoln, Illinois, the son of Basile Jasper and Florence Faye (Fangmeier) Risher. He grew up in and lived most of his adult life in California where he worked as a cook. He lived in Russell, Kansas, for the last 36 years working as a painter.

He is survived by his 3 brothers Jeff Risher of Nevada, Missouri, Roger Risher of Missouri and Tom Risher of Sonora, California; 3 sisters Carol Reynolds of Russell, Kansas, Penny Risher and Bonnie Hallas both of LaMar, Missouri.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Jerry, Kim and Danny Risher and sister Linda Bettencourt.

The family has selected to have selected a cremation service and will have a private family ceremony at a later date. Pohlman-Varner-Peeler Mortuary of Russell, Kansas is in charge of the arrangements.