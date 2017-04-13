Reports of nearly 4 inches of precipitation in portions of Ellis County

The heaviest rainfall in the state was focused squarely on Ellis County on Wednesday night, as a strong front stalled right over the county.

There were reports of as much as 3.76 inches of precipitation north of Ellis, and multiple reports of 3-plus inches of rain in Hays. To the east, Victoria reported just more than an inch of rain. Catharine had a report of 1.23 inches.

While much of the state received at least some moisture, Ellis County was the big beneficiary. Just to the west, Trego County had a report of just 0.4 inches.

Parts of Russell County received just trace amount of precipitation.

