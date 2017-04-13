NW Kansas students on award-winning K-State judging team

MANHATTAN – Kansas State University beat 12 other schools to win the national championship at the 2017 Collegiate Meat Animal Evaluation Contest.

The three-day competition concluded April 4 with the champion teams and individuals being recognized at the Stanley Stout Center in Manhattan. Kansas State won its’ first-ever national title in this contest last year, and now has successfully defended that win.

The team won several categories, including market animal, breeding, swine and communications. Chase Gleason (Uniontown, Kan.) won the overall individual title, while Shelby Teague (Fort Morgan, Colo.) placed third and Brooke Jensen (Courtland, Kan.) was fourth.

“We are proud of our students and coaches for their hard work and accomplishments,” said Ken Odde, department head for animal sciences and industry. “This is a challenging contest that not only tests a student’s ability in meat and livestock evaluation, but also requires that they understand pricing, which is particularly important in today’s value-based marketing system.”

The event rotates between host institutions across the country. The competition includes live market animal carcass predictions and pricing, breeding animal evaluation and meat judging competition and serves as a capstone judging experience for students because it incorporates many concepts that are applicable to the meat industry.

The team is coached by Travis O’Quinn and Chris Mullinix and assisted by graduate students Austin Langemeier and Lauren Prill.

In addition to Gleason, Teague and Jensen, team members include Trevor Birky (Strang, Neb.); Dakota Ferguson (Williamsburg, Kan.); Callahan Grund (Wallace, Kan.); Lauren Ivey (Montpelier, Va.); Matt Marion (Terre Haute, Ind.); Austin Matheny (Mayslick, Ky.); Cole Renner (Norton, Kan.); Leah Scholz, (Lancaster, Kan.); Maggie Smith (Lewistown, Ill.); Jessie Vallejo (Gridley, Cal.); Emily Voris (Atwater, Cal.); and Jake Wagner (Erie, Colo.).