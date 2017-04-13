Monarch softball wins two in Plainville

PLAINVILLE, Kan. Alison Helget threw a three-hit shutout and drove in six runs to lead the TMP-Marian softball team to a 14-0 win over Plainville in game one of their triangular in Plainville Thursday. The Monarchs beat Sylvan-Lucas 12-2 in the second game to extend their win streak to six and improve to 7-3.

Helget struck out 11 batters and walked only one in the first game. She hit a grand slam in the second inning and added two triples at the plate.

The Monarchs took the early lead on a first inning sacrifice bunt by Emily Schulte. They then added five runs in the sixth thanks to a single form Ciara Seib and triple by Helget.

Bailey Lacy allowed four hits over five innings in the second game against Sylvan-Lucas. Lacy struck out nine with no walks. Alison Helget homered and tripled and drove in two.