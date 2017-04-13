Kansas man arrested for alleged child sex crimes in California

RENO COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities in Reno County are investigating a suspect on child sex charges.

On March 23, detectives with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office contacted the Reno County Sheriff’s Department began a joint investigation. They discovered a 14-year-old from California had met an individual on a social media app named “kik,” according to a media release.

The investigation revealed unlawful images and videos had been exchanged during their conversations on “kik” and other social media apps.

On April 11, Detectives from both agencies interviewed and arrested 31-year-old Kenneth Coulter of Arlington, Ks for an arrest warrant from California.

Coulter faces charged that include Count 1-Contact with a minor for sexual offense, count 2- Distributing or showing child or youth pornography to a minor, count 3- Extortion, Count 4- Lewd act upon a child.

Also on Tuesday, detectives served a search warrant at an address in Arlington.

Parents, please remind your children of the dangers with online social media apps.