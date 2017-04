HPD Activity Log April 11-12

The Hays Police Department responded to 5 animal calls and 17 traffic stops Tue., April 11, 2017, according to the HPD Activity Log.

Disturbance – General–1300 block Vine St, Hays; 1:33 AM

Burglary/business–200 block E 8th St, Hays; 7:44 AM

Trash Dumping–700 block E 7th St, Hays; 7:54 AM

MV Accident-Hit and Run–1200 block Vine St, Hays; 9:50 AM

Suicidal Subject–4300 block Vine St, Hays; 9:49 AM

Domestic Disturbance–2500 block Indian Trl, Hays; 1:35 PM; 1:38 PM

Tethering Violation–400 block E 8th St, Hays; 1:54 PM

Lost Animals ONLY–2600 block Donald Dr, Hays; 3 PM

Animal At Large–500 block W 21st St, Hays; 3:21 PM

Burglary/storage unit–1100 block E 13th St, Hays; 12/26/16 12 PM; 4/11/17 6:50 PM

Fraud–4300 block Vine St, Hays; 3/20 12 PM; 4/11 7:03 PM

Shoplifting–3300 block Vine St, Hays; 7:53 PM

Animal Call–1300 block E 33rd St, Hays; 8:02 PM

The Hays Police Department responded to 6 animal calls and 11 traffic stops Wed., April 12, 2017, according to the HPD Activity Log.

Animal Injured–27th and Canal, Hays; 9:28 AM

Overdose–2700 block Epworth St, Hays; 10:59 AM

Harassment (All Other)–1000 block W 28th St, Hays; 11:52 AM

Water Use Violation–2600 block Augusta Ln, Hays; 1:27 PM

MV Accident-Private Property–2200 block Canterbury Dr, Hays; 1:46 PM

Sex Offense–Joplin; 5:14 PM

MV Accident-City Street/Alley–2000 block Hall St, Hays; 5:15 PM

Animal At Large–1700 block Agnes Dr, Hays; 5:29 PM

Animal At Large–400 block E 11th St, Hays; 5:57 PM

Lost Animals ONLY–100 block W 24th St, Hays; 8:27 PM

Drug Offenses–2200 block Canterbury Dr, Hays; 9:01 PM