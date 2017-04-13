HHS softball swept at Goddard

GODDARD, Kan. It was a long day for the Hays High softball team as they commit 13 errors and get outscored 31-1 in losses to Goddard and Maize at the Goddard Triangular Wednesday. The games were a makeup from March 31.

Goddard took advantage of three first inning errors to score six runs then added nine in the third for a 16-1 win in a game called after three innings by run-rule. Jaysa Wichers drove in the only run for Hays with a first inning single. She also took the loss, allowing six unearned runs on one hit over 2/3 of an inning.

Maize struck for seven runs in the first and won 15-0 in four innings. Macee Altman allowed all seven first inning runs and suffered the loss as the Indians drop to 2-4.

Hays is back in action Thursday at home against Great Bend. Both games will be broadcast on KFIX (96.9-FM) beginning with the Hertz Rent-A-Car Pregame at 3:45 pm.