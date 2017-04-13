HHS diaper drive exceeds contribution goals

By HANNAH NORRIS

HHS Guidon

The diaper drive held by instructor Sue Ann Tebo’s family studies students ended with a total collection of 7,168 diapers and $2,027 in donations. These contributions will go toward the Ellis County Diaper Drive, which provides such materials for area families that cannot afford to purchase them.

“The best part of the experience is knowing that the community service project is one in which the receiver cannot give back,” Tebo said. “That is the true meaning of a community service project.”

Linda Mills, director of First Call for Help, initially started the project within the family studies classes, giving the students a goal of 500 diapers. Tebo then raised that goal to 2,000.

“(Mills) told us that last year there were over 65 families in Ellis County who could not afford to buy diapers for their little ones because of the lack of funds,” Tebo said. “I absolutely love babies, I love kids, that in itself was enough motivation.”

Tebo would like to try the project again next year, and is hoping for even more student involvement and contribution. She believes the first time with the project has increased future awareness of the issue.

“I am very proud of my family studies students and the rest of Hays High School for being so loving, generous, and giving,” Tebo said. “Thank you so very much.”