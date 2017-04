The Healing After Loss group, organized by the Center For Life Experiences in Hays, will host a Come and Go Lunch Brunch Thu., April 20 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Thirsty’s Brew Pub & Grill, 2704 Vine.

Come when you can and leave when you need to for our newest, informal social gathering. No meeting is held.

The gathering is held the fourth Thursday of each month.