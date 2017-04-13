UPDATE: Fire at central Kansas chemical plant

RICE COUNTY – Fire crews continue to monitor the fire at the Jacam Chemical Plant north of Sterling.

The fire started around 9 a.m. at one of the plants outer buildings, according to Gregg Klein Director of Rice County Emergency Management.

Some evacuations were suggested for properties just north of the facility.

Laura Snyder, spokesperson for Jacam says the building involved was used to produce organophilic clay, which is a dry powder that is mixed with other chemicals to product drilling mud for the oil industry.

While the material is not explosive, it does burn with a lot of heat according to Snyder.

Klein said air quality around the plant will be monitored for the next 24 hours, but the materials that were inside the building were non-toxic.

Snyder and Klein both said all procedures were followed during the incident. Everyone was accounted for that was inside the building.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Avenue Q from Kansas 14 to 17 Road was temporarily closed due to the fire, according to the Rice County Sheriff’s Department.

