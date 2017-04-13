FHSU basketball signs Derby point guard

HAYS, Kan. – Fort Hays State men’s basketball head coach Mark Johnson announced the signing of Nyjee Wright for the 2017-18 season on Thursday. A native of Wichita, Kan., Wright is currently a senior at Derby High School. He finished as one of the top scorers in the school’s history.

A 5-foot, 10-inch point guard, Wright had a big senior season averaging 20.5 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 4.4 assists per game. He buried a career-best 51 3-point field goals for the season as well. With his performance, Wright earned Kansas Class 6A All-State Second Team honors by the Kansas Basketball Coaches Association (KBCA), Topeka Capital Journal, and Wichita Eagle. He will compete in the KBCA All-Star Game this summer. He was also named to the All-State, All-Classes Top 30 by Sports in Kansas. As a junior in 2015-16, he was an All-State Second Team selection in Class 6A by Sports In Kansas, a Third Team selection by the Topeka Capital Journal, and an honorable mention selection by the Wichita Eagle.

Wright finished with 1,120 points in his career at Derby, second on the school’s all-time scoring list. He saw a big increase in his scoring production the last two years of high school. After averaging 7.6 and 7.5 points per game his first two years, Wright averaged 16.4 points as a junior, then 20.5 as a senior. Over 86 career high school games, he averaged 3.7 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game. His best numbers in both of those categories happened as a senior, pulling down 5.4 rebounds per game and dishing out 4.4 assists per game.

“We are very excited to have Nyjee sign with our program,” said Johnson. “He is a person of good character and a good student, the type of player we want in our program. He has been coached well under Derby head coach Brett Flory and we look for Nyjee to make a big impact on our program in the years to come.”

Wright will once again team with FHSU guard Aaron Nicholson. Entering his third year with the Tiger program, Nicholson was a teammate of Wright’s at Derby High School.