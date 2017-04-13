Cloudy, mild Thursday with a chance for thunderstorms

Today A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 70. Light south wind becoming south southeast 10 to 15 mph in the morning.

Tonight Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. South southeast wind 9 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7am. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with a south wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon.

Friday NightPartly cloudy, with a low around 59. Breezy, with a south wind 17 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

SaturdayA 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. South southwest wind 10 to 14 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

Saturday NightPartly cloudy, with a low around 48.

SundayMostly sunny, with a high near 69.