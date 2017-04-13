43rd annual Hays Kiwanis Easter Egg Hunt Saturday

Please join the Hays Kiwanis for another “eggs-ellent” East Egg Hunt on the campus of Fort Hays State University at 9 a.m. Sat., April 15.

Ages 0-9 can participate and the Easter Bunny will be attending. The bunny loves to have his photo taken with the egg hunters.

Be sure to arrive in plenty of time before the event as the young hunters are serious about finding the colorful eggs & it’s over in less than a minute. The children are divided into their appropriate age groups to make this event fun, safe and fair for everyone.