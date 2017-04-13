🎥 Black Hawks make a stop in Hays as part of Kan. Army Nat’l Guard tour

Hays Post

Motorists slowed to a crawl as they watched a pair of Black Hawk helicopters land and take off at Hays High School on Thursday.

Members of the Kansas Army National Guard made a stop at Hays High as part of a three-city tour designed to educate the educators about what the organization does.

HHS Assistant Principal Tom Albers said Hays and area educators, as well as a contingent from Fort Hays State University, had the opportunity to take part in the orientation program.

“They’re basically trying to build partnerships in the communities, let them know what the National Guard offers and what it does,” Albers said.

Thursday’s tour began in Salina and flew to Garden City before stopping in Hays. Several more stops are planning to increase awareness of the Kansas Army National Guard.

Albers stressed it was not a recruiting stop, although some Hays High students had a chance to talk with the helicopter crews and get up close to the Black Hawks.

Educators taking part also had the chance to take a half-hour ride in one of the birds.

While similar events have been held at community airports, Albers suggested the Hays stop be at the school itself.

“It was just flat-out cool to watch the helicopters land on our lawn,” he said.