🎥 April showers also bring hail, 60 mph winds

By BECKY KISER

Hays Post

Wednesday’s wacky weather in Hays dropped an official 2.65 inches of rain, according to the K-State Agricultural Research Center south of town.

Weather observer Joe Becker says pea to marble-sized hail fell for 40 minutes early last evening in blowing rain with wind speeds of 50 to 60 mph. Drifts of hail stones still remained at the weather station at observation time, 10 a.m. Thursday morning.

The moisture total for April is now 4.83 inches, with a total of 7.68 inches so far in 2017.

Rainfall reports from the public were as much as 4 inches.

Check out pictures and videos from our Hays Post readers here.