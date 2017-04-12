Windy Wednesday with a chance for thunderstorms

Today A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 74. Windy, with a south wind 9 to 14 mph increasing to 21 to 26 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph.

Tonight A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. South wind 13 to 18 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph after midnight.

ThursdayA 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 70. Light south wind becoming south southeast 6 to 11 mph in the morning.

Thursday NightA 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. South southeast wind around 10 mph.

FridayA 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. South wind 10 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Friday NightPartly cloudy, with a low around 59. Breezy.