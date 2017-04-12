Wednesday night brings crazy weather to Ellis County

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

A nasty front that rolled across northwest Kansas on Wednesday evening brought a mix of long-lived hail and heavy rain to Hays and Ellis County.

There was also one unconfirmed report on social media of a funnel cloud that did not reach the ground.

Motorists dealt with flooded streets, and there was at least one vehicle that stalled due to high waters. Most of the hail ranged from pea to marble sized.

Lincoln Draw, as well as the draw west of Casey’s on 27th Street saw significant flooding. The hail lasted nearly an hour in portions of Hays, while other parts of the city saw short-lived hail and heavier rain.

Official precipitation reports will be available Thursday morning. Reports from the south side of Hays were 2.2 inches of rain in the gauge.

