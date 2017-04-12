TMP softball earns sweep of Ellis

The TMP softball team swept Ellis in a home doubleheader Tuesday afternoon at TMP Field.

In game one the Monarchs scored at least three runs in each of the four innings in a 14-3 win.

Emily Schulte got the scoring started with a two-run triple in the first inning and finished the game two-for-four with four RBIs. Alison Helget homered, doubled and drove in three runs.

Helget also got the win allowing just three runs on three hits.

In game two the Monarchs scored nine runs in the first and six in the second on their way to a 16-1 win.

Bailey Lacy finished one-for-two with a double and two RBIs. Meagan Brin also drove in two runs for the Monarchs.

Lacey earned the victory in the circle allowing just one run on three hits in three innings.

The Monarchs are 5-3 on the season. They will travel to Plainville on Thursday for a triangular with Planville and Sylvan-Lucas.