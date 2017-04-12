Search continues for Kan. suspect who jumped in river during chase

POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities in northeast Kansas continue to search for a suspect who jumped into the Kansas River on April 5th during a high-speed chase, according to a media release.

The Wabaunsee County Sheriff’s Office, Kansas Highway Patrol, Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office, and Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks continue efforts to locate a male who had been in a high-speed chase, crashed into a Pottawatomie County Sheriff Patrol vehicle, then jumped into the Kansas River off of the Belvue River bridge.

The suspect is likely in the Kansas River; however, his location is still considered unknown.

Search efforts have included flights by the Kansas Highway Patrol Aircraft and watercraft by Sheriff Office and Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks as well as initial ground searches with Law Enforcement and K-9.

A name for the missing person has been provided to the Detectives working this case.

The identity of the suspect will not be released until positive identification has been made.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Wabaunsee County Sheriff’s Office 785-765-3323, or the Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office at 785-457-3353 or the Kansas Highway Patrol at 785-296-3102.