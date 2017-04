The National Weather Service has issued a significant weather advisory for east-central Trego and northern Ellis counties until 5 p.m. Wednesday.

At 4:02 p.m., radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Riga — 13 miles east of WaKeeney — moving east at 25 mph.

Dime-sized hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with the storm, the NWS said.

Locations impacted could include Hays, Ellis and Catharine.



Stay tuned to Eagle Radio for the latest storm updates.