KNOLL: Obama’s Susan Rice guilty or not?

Are we, or aren’t we?

Are we a nation of laws? Is there equality of law in this country? Does it matter who you are only, not what you do? Does political party affiliation make a difference?

What Susan Rice, National Security Advisor to Obama, did leading up to the Trump presidency, may be the biggest scandal in modern American history. But then again, maybe Rice’s surveillance of Trump and his transition team may be just another day at the office.

Is this issue of spying on Trump and surrogates just like the Hillary scandal that goes nowhere? Hillary broke a dozen laws with her private email server as Secretary of State according to legal experts, including compromising our national security. What price did she pay for her crimes? That’s right, legally she skated scot free!

U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch of the Department of Justice and FBI Director Comey and others did not find a smidgeon of criminality. Comey’s conclusion made no sense whatsoever. It was obvious she paid no price due to who she was.

Americans need to take a good hard look at what will happen to Susan Rice (or Obama) in this potentially huge scandal of spying on Trump and associates. I use the word “potentially” because there could be criminality bigger than Watergate. Water off a duck’s back, however, potentially as well.

When I hear from congress “we will get to the bottom of this” I laugh, although a sad commentary regarding our American justice system. The twisting of facts could equal or exceed Hillary’s crimes. Anybody 50 or older could be dead before this is over.

According to the 14th Amendment of our Constitution we, as American citizens, are all equal under the law. That is, we are supposed to be, but are we? As the Susan Rice drama plays out, we just might see proof of “inequality” instead.

The corruption that took place for eight years under the Obama’s administration was massive. Did Obama pay a price legally, or anybody else? No, zilch, nada! Nein!

At the expense of standing political correctness on its head by bringing God into this discussion, it seems clear to me our Founders turned to the Bible when establishing the 14th Amendment in which our Creator’s message was “we are all equals in the eyes of God.” That theme can be found in the Bible dozens of times. No apologies to anybody from me in bringing morals from a religious standpoint into this picture.

America became the greatest nation ever in large part because of our Constitution. Does right and wrong matter anymore in government circles? Are there a different set of rules and moral values in politics? Makes one wonder?

Under the Trump presidency now, Republicans have control of the intelligence community, so we think. The Obama loyalist holdovers, and there are hundreds, have their own ideas on how this Rice scandal plays out. The day to day operations in some 17 intelligence agencies, appear to have liberalism and the Democrat Party written all over them – and support for Rice no matter what she did.

There needs to be, of course, the presumption of innocence for Susan Rice (and Obama) but why the spying on Trump when that’s not even a White House role? Why did Rice lie about what she was doing? Obama had to know she was engaged in surveillance of Hillary’s opponent. Why did the spying escalate after the election?

Most of all, why were names of American citizens released to multiple agencies? That’s a crime with a capital “C.” Is this where the Trump collusion with Russia’s Putin came from, even though that scenario has proved to be bogus. Why the new Obama directive as his parting shot that all the scuttlebutt, including names, be shared by all in the intelligence community with the hopes of leaks to the public for delegitimizing a Trump presidency.

I am sure readers can figure out where I come down on this issue, but I hope and pray I am wrong for the sake of this country and an American democracy that is supposed to be a nation of laws with equal justice for all.

The ramifications are huge!



Les Knoll lives in Victoria and Gilbert, Ariz.