Frank Paul Sr. 73, Passed away Friday March 7th at St Catherine’s Hospital in Garden City Kansas. Frank was Born November 5th 1942 in Shallow Water Kansas, to Philip and Bertha Erskin Paul. He was a lifetime resident of Scott County. He worked for Bruce’s Carpet and Tile for 32 years then for Scott County Public Works/ Road and Bridge until his retirement in 2014.

Frank attended Scott Community High School, he never finished High School. However in 1972 He attended night classes from Colby Community College and obtained his GED, which allowed him to be part of a HBO Documentary On the GED program. While in High School he meet Peggy Whalers. They were wed on January 6,1962. Peggy passed away April 23, 2015.

To this Union three Children were born, Denice & Brian Allender of Brazil, Indiana, Frank & Sonja Paul of Marienthal, Kansas, and Chris Paul of Oberlin, Kansas. Frank had eight grandchildren: Mitzi, Dalton, Kolton, Jonathan, Dallas, Crista, Zackary, Kimberly and one Great Granddaughter, Zoey. Other survivors include one Brother Phillip Paul Wichita Kansas , and one sister Carol Ohmart Lawrence Kansas.

He was preceded in Death by his wife, his parents and one sister Delories Thon.

For many years Frank was a very active member of the the Boy Scouts Troop 149, and just in January was presented the Silver Beaver Award for outstanding volunteer work in scouting. On March 2nd the Scott County Record wrote a page and half article of his accomplishments in Scouting. Many would remember him working at the concessions stand or his favorite spot at the Scott County Free Fair at the Kiddie cars.

Memorial Graveside Services will be held at 10:30 a.m Saturday, May 6, 2017 at the Scott County Cemetery in Scott City, Kansas with Garee Geist-Smith presiding. Frank requested that all who attend the graveside service to be casually dressed. Following the service, a reception will be held at the Youth Inc. Building at 608 Myrtle in Scott City.

Memorials in Lieu of Flowers may be given to the Youth Inc. Building Fund in care of Price & Sons Funeral Home in Scott City, Kansas.

There will be no calling times.