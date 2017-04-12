FHSU Women’s Golf places 19th at Central Region Spring Preview

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Fort Hays State women’s golf team wrapped up play at the 2017 Central Region Spring Preview Tuesday (April 11), finishing 19th with a two-round team score of 678. Hannah Perkins was the top individual for the Tigers, placing 35th with a 161.

Arkansas Tech hosted the event at Rivercut Golf Course, a par-72, 5,911-yard layout. Twenty-one teams from the NCAA Division II Central Region competed in the event, including eight from the MIAA, seven from the GAC and six from the NSIC.

Perkins improved her score by five strokes between rounds, firing an 83 on day one before finishing with a 6-over 78 on day two. Taylor DeBoer led the Tigers after round one, finishing at 10-over 82. The freshman turned in an 83 in round two, placing 59th with a total of 167. Madison Roether finished in 86th with a 174 (86-88), while Kelsey McCarthy signed for rounds of 89 and 87 (176) to finish 89th. Quillen Eichhorn rounded out the FHSU lineup, placing 92nd with a score of 178 (90-88).

Northeastern State took the team title with a total of 615, while Ebba Moberg, a RiverHawk, was the individual champ after posting a 145 (72-73).

The Tigers will be back out on the course in two weeks when they head to Kansas City, Mo. for the 2017 MIAA Championships. The three-round tournament is being held at Swope Park Golf Course April 24-26.

