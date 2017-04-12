FHSU baseball shifts schedule at Missouri Western

HAYS, Kan. – Due to potential inclement weather over the weekend in St. Joseph, Mo., the Fort Hays State baseball team has adjusted its schedule with Missouri Western. The teams will now play a doubleheader on Thursday before wrapping things up with game three on Friday. First pitch is set for 1 p.m. both days.

The Tigers open the series 9-26 overall and 2-20 in the MIAA while the Griffons come in 18-17 this season and 15-10 in league play.

Missouri Western leads the all-time series with the Tigers, 24-18, including a 13-6 record in games played in St. Joseph, Mo. The Tigers are 8-15 against the Griffons under head coach Steve Johnson. MWSU has won the last four games in the series.

Jake Lanferman has been swinging the bat well of late, hitting .455 with seven RBI over the last nine games. Ty Redington has hit in 15-straight games, the longest streak for a Tiger this season, batting .386 over that span (22-for-57). Nick Hammeke and Lanferman are the best hitters for FHSU away from home, both tallying a .317 batting average on the road. Hammeke has recorded nine doubles and two home runs in away games this season.

Missouri Western is batting .295 as a team, with Bailey Zimmer leading the way with a .398 batting average, fourth-best in the MIAA. Logan Marston has clubbed seven home runs this season, good for 10th in the league. The Griffon pitching staff ranks fourth in the league with a 4.48 ERA, led by Nate Hunter’s 2.50 mark through 50.1 innings this season.

FHSU Sports Information