Extension to host come-and-go Family Story Walk

Ellis County Walk Kansas team members– and other interested community members– are invited to bring the children and celebrate health at the come-and-go Family Story Walk from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, April 18. The self-guided walk in Massey Park begins and ends at the shelter house at 17th and Allen Street in Hays.

A Story Walk combines literacy and physical activity when the pages of a children’s book are posted along a walking path for families to read as they walk and enjoy together.

This event is free to Ellis County Extension Walk Kansas team members; those who are not on a Walk Kansas team may pay $3 per family to help cover the cost of water, snacks and supplies.

An RSVP to the Ellis County Extension Office is appreciated at 785-628-9430 to ensure adequate supplies. In case of rain or bad weather, check the Extension Facebook page at “K-State Research and Extension-Ellis County” for cancellation information.