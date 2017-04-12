Ellis baseball sweeps TMP

The Ellis Railroaders swept the TMP baseball team in a doubleheader Tuesday in Hays.

In the first game the Monarchs led 3-1 after three but the Railers scored two in their half of the fourth tying the game at three. The two teams would remain tied until the top of the eighth inning when Ellis scored three runs. TMP got one in the bottom of the inning as the Railers earn the 6-4 win.

In game two Ellis scored one run in the sixth and two more in the seventh to earn the 8-7 come from behind win.

Ellis took a 5-0 lead through two and a half innings scoring two in the first and three in the third inning but the Monarchs got two runs back in the third and them took the lead with five runs in the bottom of the fourth inning.

With TMP leading 7-5 through five innings the Railers scored one in the sixth and two in the seventh to get the win.

Gavin Schmarcher was 1-for-3 with a triple and three RBIs.

Tate Garcia allowed five runs, four earned in three innings and struck out three in the loss.

TMP is 1-5 on the season and will travel to Great Bend on Tuesday to take on the Panthers.