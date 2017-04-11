Sunny, warmer Tuesday

Tuesday sunny, with a high near 70. Light south wind increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the morning.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 46. South southeast wind 10 to 14 mph.

Wednesday A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 73. Breezy, with a south wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.

Wednesday NightA chance of showers and thunderstorms before 11pm, then a chance of showers between 11pm and 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. South wind 6 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

ThursdayA chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 5pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 70. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday NightA chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

FridayA 30 percent chance of showers before 8am. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy.