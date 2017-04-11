Ruth Anna (Iseli) Dragoo, 88, Hutchinson, died peacefully on April 8, 2017 at the Hospice House in Hutchinson.

She was born November 7, 1928 in Halltown, Missouri. She was united in marriage to Daniel Paul Dragoo on December 4, 1946 in Columbus, Kansas. They celebrated nearly 60 years of marriage prior to him preceding her in death in November of 2006.

Ruth is survived by her three children; Doris Archer of Hutchinson, Kansas, Phillip Dragoo and wife Carol of Goddard, Kansas, and Nancy Ketter and husband Philip of Lecompton, Kansas. She also leaves behind to mourn her passing eight grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and a son-in-law; Wayne Archer.

Graveside services will be at 11:00 am on Saturday, April 15, 2017 at the Mt. Allen Cemetery in Hays.