Monarch softball sweeps Colby

HAYS, Kan. – The TMP-Marian softball team made quick work of Colby Monday with a couple of three-inning run rule wins. The Monarchs scored 14 runs in the second inning and won the opener 19-4. Alison Helget homered twice and drove in four and picked up the win in the circle. Emily Schulte also had four RBIs.

The Monarchs struck for eight in the first inning and won the second game 16-1. Emily Schulte and Bailey Lacy both homered. Lacy and Alison Helget both knocked in three runs with Lacy picking up the win.

The Monarchs snap their three-game losing streak to move to 3-3. They host Ellis Tuesday afternoon.