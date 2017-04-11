Man ordered to cease and desist for violating Kansas securities laws

KAN. SECURITIES COMMISSIONER

TOPEKA — Kansas Securities Commissioner Josh Ney has issued a cease and desist order and notice of intent to impose administrative actions against ABM Management, Inc. and Chad Walker Brooks for alleged violations of the Kansas Uniform Securities Act (KUSA). ABM Management, Inc. is a Washington corporation that was also previously formed in Nevada, however both organizations have since expired.

The cease and desist order alleges that Brooks, whose last known residence was in the Republic of Panama, violated the KUSA by operating as an unregistered investment adviser in the state of Kansas since at least 1998. Brooks has also been associated with a company named Investment Management Consulting, Inc. and an investment portfolio business called AMCAP Premier, LP.

The Kansas Securities Commissioner urges any individuals that have had dealings with Chad Walker Brooks or ABM Management, Inc., to contact the Office of the Securities Commissioner at (785) 296-3307 or email ksc@ks.gov.

The violations listed in the order are allegations at this point in time. Brooks and ABM have the opportunity to request a hearing on the matter within 30 days after service of the order.