Life after congestive heart failure to topic of Coffee and Conversation

The next session of Coffee and Conversation will be held Tuesday, May 2, at CHI Education Room, 2500 Canterbury Drive. Participants are asked to use the Southeast Entrance F.

The program will feature a presentation and roundtable discussion with Dr. Anil Pandit, Cardiologist, HaysMed DeBakey Heart Institute. Topic for the discussion is “What YOU can do to live a healthy life with Congestive Heart Failure”

The program begins at 5:30 pm with healthy snacks followed by the discussion from 6:00 pm – 7:00 pm. The program is designed for those who have had Open Heart Surgery, Stents (PTCA), Congestive Heart Failure (CHF) or a Health Attack (MI) and the people who care about them.

There is not charge for this program but RSVPs are due May 1.