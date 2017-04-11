HPD arrest log, April 6 to 9

All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

——————————————

Stacy Loraine Moyer, 22, Hays, was arrested at 10:18 a.m. April 8 in the 1000 block of Reservation on suspicion of failure to appear.

Vanessa Aimee Gomez, 20, Hays, was arrested at 12:18 a.m. April 9 in the 100 block of West Sixth on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Luke Andrew Weber, 22, Hays, was arrested at 1:30 a.m. April 9 in the 400 block of West Seventh on suspicion of furnishing alcohol to a minor.

Kyle Henri Colburn, 23, Hays, was arrested at 2 a.m. April 7 in the 400 block of West Ninth on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.