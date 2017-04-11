HHS boys golf finishes runner-up in McPherson

McPHERSON, Kan. – The Hays High boys golf team shot a 318 and finished second at the McPherson Invitational Monday afternoon at the Turkey Creek Golf Course. The Indians finished 15 shots behind first place Salina Sacred Heart.

Josh Norris fired a five-over-par 75 and finished third. Tradgon McCrae was eighth after a 79 and Allen Zollinger placed 10th with an 80.

Team Finish

1. Salina Sacred Heart 303

2. Hays High 318

3. Ark City 345

4. Sterling 346

5. Salina South 350

6. Winfield 371

7. Derby 371

8. McPherson 383

9. Hutchinson 384

10. El Dorado 384

11. Newton 397

12. Great Bend 400

13. St john 410

Top 15 Medalists

1. Grant Heerrenbruck-Sacred Heart, 70

2. Tate Herrenbruck-Sacred Heart, 74

3. Josh Norris-Hays, 75

4. Kelby Titus-Great Bend, 76

5. Max Ontjes-Hutchinson, 77

6. Jake Lackey-McPherson, 78

7. Cole Elmore-Sacred Heart, 78

8. Tradgon McCrae-Hays, 79

9. Kayden Steiner-Ark City, 79

10. Allen Zollinger-Hays, 80

11. Quentin Shaw-Sacred Heart, 81

12. Josh Reed-Salina South, 83

13. Mikey Kelly-Campus, 83

14. Tanner Randall-Winfield, 84

15. James McNutt-Sterling, 84