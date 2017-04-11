Hays High Soccer escapes Great Bend with win

By JEREMY McGUIRE

Hays Post

Hays High 3, Great Bend 2

GREAT BEND, Kan.-The Hays High Girls’ Soccer Team never let Great Bend in front on Tuesday afternoon, picking up a crucial 3-2 win on the road. The Lady Indians got the scoring started early on a long blast from Kallie Leiker in the 4th minute with an assist from Maddie Keller. Great Bend would find an answer from Kealy Ireland in the 17th minute to tie the match at one goal each. That would be the score heading to the second half.

Sydney Sulzman put one in the back of the net in the 50th minute thanks to another assist from Keller. The Lady Indians would increase their lead to two goals, 3-1, 12 minutes later when Leiker connected with her second goal of the match. Great Bend would not go quietly as Kaily Griffith scored on a free kick in the 65th minute to cut the HHS lead to one.

The Lady Panthers would make a couple of late runs but could not put one in the goal. With the win Hays High improves to 5-2 on the year and 1-1 in the Western Athletic Conference. They are off until Monday when they travel to Garden City.

