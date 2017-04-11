George E. Andrasek, age 69, passed away on Friday, April 7, 2017 at the Wesley Medical Center in Wichita, Kansas. He was born on December 14, 1947 in Scott City, Kansas, the son of Louis Raymond and Edna Mae Scott Andrasek. A lifetime resident of Scott City, Kansas, he worked for Wheatland Electric from 1974 until April 3, 2017 when he retired.

He was a member of the First Baptist Church in Scott City, Kansas and a member of the VFW and American Legion. George was a US Marine Veteran of the Vietnam War.

On May 13, 1973 he married Penny Rowe in Scott City, Kansas.

Survivors include his One Son – James D. Andrasek of Scott City, Kansas, One Daughter – Julie A. Bennett of Minneola, Kansas, One Sister – Minnie Mae & Jim Anderson of Santa Maria, California, One Sister in Law Beth Wilbur of Leoti, Kansas, Former Spouse – Penny Andrasek of Scott City, Kansas, Six Grandchildren – Thomas A. Quiñones, Zander C. Bennett, Zatthias C. Bennett, Xahndria J. Bennett, Tobias A. Bennett, Shay D. Bennett.

He was preceded in death by his Parents and One Brother – Richard Andrasek.

Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday at the First Baptist Church in Scott City, Kansas with Rev. Kyle Evans presiding.

Memorials in LIEU of Flowers may be given to “Stepping Up”, in care of Price & Sons Funeral Home in Scott City, Kansas.

Interment will be in the Scott County Cemetery in Scott City, Kansas.

Visitation will be from 1:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Wednesday and 10:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. Thursday at Price & Sons Funeral Home in Scott City, Kansas.