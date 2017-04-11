‘Dancing Together’ event will benefit DSNWK

“Dancing Together for DSNWK” will be 5:30 p.m. April 24 at Beach/Schmidt Performing Arts Center on the campus of Fort Hays State University.

The event includes all members of the competitive team of Styles Dance Centre and members of DSNWK of Hays.

Community members can come and enjoy an evening of Styles Dance Centre’s competition company accompanied by members of DSNWK of Hays.

Tickets are $5 for ages 4 and older. Three and younger are free. Tickets can be purchased at Styles Dance Centre or at the door the night of the show.

All funds raised will be donated to DSNWK.