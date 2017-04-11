Brownback signs Joey’s Law at Friday ceremony in Topeka

By JONATHAN ZWEYGARDT

Hays Post

TOPEKA – Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback officially signed Joey’s Law on Friday at a ceremony at the Kansas Statehouse.

The bill, aimed at protecting drivers with cognitive disorders was created in honor of Joey Weber. In August 2016, Weber was shot and killed by a Hays police officer during a brief struggle following a traffic stop.

The law issues a placard to a person that “needs assistance with cognition.” State Sen. Rick Billinger, R-Goodland, introduced the measure in the Kansas Senate and said the goal of the law is that something like this never happens again.

“Hopefully, this will be another tool for law enforcement that they will have a heads up ahead of time, to know that there’s a special-needs issue here,” said Billinger.

The law also allows for a notice on a license plate, a driver’s license or vehicle registration. It is voluntary to provide that information, and individuals can choose any option they would like.

Billinger said members of the law enforcement community, as well as groups representing those with autism and developmental disabilities, testified on the bill on Topeka.

He also said he hopes this will help spread awareness and understanding surrounding cognitive diseases.

“Not only to the law enforcement community,” Billinger said, “but also just the general public. Be kind to these folks that have cognition issues. If you have ever see anyone having a struggle with this or that, help them.”

The law takes effect July 1.