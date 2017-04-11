Alma Irene Kelly, age 90, of Ellis, passed away Monday, April 10, 2017 at Trego Lemke Memorial Hospital in WaKeeney. She was born November 12, 1926 in Ellis, Kansas to Fred and Ademine (Armbruster) May. She graduated from Ellis High School in 1944. On May 29, 1948 she married Delbert Kelly. He preceded her in death on June 9, 2011.

Alma was a long time office manager for CKP which became Midwest Energy in Ellis retiring after 20 plus years of service. She was a member of Christ Lutheran Church of Ellis. She enjoyed gardening, baking and taking walks.

She is survived by her son, Mark Kelly of Ellis; a niece, Barbara Kroeger of Wichita; a nephew Gary May and wife Joann of Littleton, CO and numerous other nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her sisters, Anna Bliss, Minnie Wichert, Martha Dietrich, Freda May, Dorothy May, Millie May and Margaret Stiffler and her brothers, Frank, Ernie, John, Eddie, Richard and Fred Jr.

Funeral services will be 11 AM Thursday, April 13, 2017 at Keithley Funeral Chapel 400 E 17th Ellis, KS 67637.

Visitation will be Wednesday 5 PM – 7 PM and Thursday 10 AM until service time.

Memorials are suggested to the Ellis Railroad Museum.

