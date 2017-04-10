Vernon F. Schmidt, age 80, died Saturday, April 8, 2017, at his home in Hays. He was born June 18, 1936, in Pfeifer, Kansas to Isidor and Veronica (Degenhardt) Schmidt. He married Betty J. (Dreiling) on August 24, 1957, in Victoria, Kansas.

He was a salesman for S&W Supply Company in Hays for 43 years. He was a 1954 graduate of St. Joseph Military Academy and a veteran of the U.S. Army. He was a member of the U S Army Rifle Team and was awarded the Distinguished Marksman Medal while in the service. He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, 3rd degree Knights of Columbus and 4th degree Bishop Cunningham Assembly Knights of Columbus all of Hays. He enjoyed spending time with his family.

Survivors include his wife, Betty Schmidt, for almost 60 years of the home; one son, Tim Schmidt and wife, Linda, Wichita, KS; three daughters, Cyndy Dreiling and husband, Tony, Hays, KS; Sandy Fields and her companion, Ted Morrissey, Overland Park, KS; Lisa Koppes and husband, Brian, Lawrence,

KS; one brother, Robert Schmidt and wife, Cindy, AZ; 11 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, Isidor Jr. Schmidt and Stanley Schmidt and one grandson, Jordan Fields.

Services are at 10:00 A.M. Tuesday, April 11, 2017, at St. Joseph Catholic Church Hays, Kansas.

Burial in St. Joseph Cemetery Hays, Kansas with military honors by the Hays V.F.W. Post #9076.

A vigil service is at 6:30 P.M. Monday, followed by a 3rd and 4th degree Knights of Columbus rosary at 7:00 P.M. Monday, all at Cline’s-Keithley Mortuary of Hays, 1919 East 22nd Street, Hays, KS 67601.

The 4th Degree Knights of Columbus will stand honor guard from 6:30 to 7:00 P.M. at the mortuary.

Visitation is from 5:00 to 8:00 P.M. Monday and from 8:30 to 9:45 A.M. Tuesday at Cline’s-Keithley Mortuary of Hays.

In Lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial to the St. Joseph Catholic Church Rectory Project.

Condolences can be left by guestbook at www.keithleyfuneralchapels.com or can be sent via e-mail to clinesmortaury@eaglecom.net