Town hall to cover Fort Hays State University weapons policy

FHSU University Relations

A town hall meeting on Fort Hays State University’s policy on concealed carry of handguns on campus will be at 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 12, in the Black and Gold Room of the university’s Memorial Union.

July 1 is the expiration date for the exemption period in which FHSU and other Kansas Board of Regents schools were allowed to prohibit concealed carry of handguns into public campus buildings, including academic and residence halls.

The university’s general counsel, Kerry Wasinger, said in an email to campus that, to comply with state law, the Regents created a KBOR policy and approved a gun policy for FHSU.

“FHSU has begun to work with each of our constituency groups to implement this new policy,” said Wasinger in the email.

Wasinger will lead a panel discussion of the law and FHSU policy. Other members of the panel are Christina Hurtado, director of residential life; Ed Howell, director of University Police; Kenton Olliff, assistant vice president for student affairs; Dr. Bryan Bennett, assistant professor of political science; Emily Brandt, president of the Student Government Association; and Brent Hirsch, director of legislative affairs for the SGA.

The town hall, hosted by the Student Government Association and the American Democracy Project, is open to the public.