Thomas Oakley Cole, age 70, of Hays, passed away March 15, 2017 at Hays Medical Center. He was born August 8, 1946 in Great Bend, Kansas to Miles K. and Ava L. (Brown) Cole. On July 3, 1966 he married Vickie J. Bowsher in Great Bend. She preceded him in death January 2, 2014.

Tom was a long time owner of Tom Cole and Associates in Hays which was an insurance and investment company. He was very passionate about dog rescue organizations and was co-founder of the Hays Golden Retriever Club. He was involved in many community organizations such as Boy Scouts leader, the Community Assistance Center, FHSU foster parent program and Ducks Unlimited.

He is survived by a son, Jason Cole and wife Kelly of Hays and children Thomas and Garrett; a daughter, Shannon Bauer and husband Gary of Wichita and grandson, Jordon Feltes; a brother, Dale Cole of Salina; a nephew, Eric Cole of Salina and a niece, Traci Cole of Kansas City.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Memorial graveside service will be 11 AM, Saturday, April 15, 2017 at the Great Bend Cemetery followed by a celebration gathering at the Great Bend Recreation Center.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Best Friends Animal Society (bestfriends.org).

Arrangements in care of Brock’s-Keithley Funeral Chapel and Crematory 2509 Vine Hays, KS 67601. Condolences may be left by guest book at www.keithleyfuneralchapels.com or emailed to keithleyfuneralhomes@gmail.com